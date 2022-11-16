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Welcome To Proverbs Club.Fates Of The Righteous And The Wicked Proverbs 14:32 (NIV).
32) When calamity comes, the wicked are brought down,
but even in death the righteous seek refuge in God.
Proverbs Club Commentary.
Misfortune visits us all.
The Wicked are undermined.
The Righteous are victorious, even in death.
For to me, to live is Christ and to die is gain.
Philippians 1:21 (NIV).
https://pc1.tiny.us/wfk3a6pm
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