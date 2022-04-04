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Our Thoughts, on this First Day of the First Month
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62 views • April 04, 2022
With less than 2 weeks to go, we share our thoughts on the reality of our situation and prospects for the pending reset of time.
Find a full HD video here, for streaming or download:
https://theopenscroll.com/videos/ThoughtsOn1stDay.mp4
Curious about the pending reset of time? Learn more here: "The Pending Reset of Time"
https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/timeReset.htm
Find a significant collection in our media catalogs:
https://theopenscroll.com/contentVideoAudio.htm
https://theopenscroll.com/contentPlaylists.htm
Follow The Open Scroll Blog by email:
https://follow.it/theopenscroll?action=followPub
Find a full HD video here, for streaming or download:
https://theopenscroll.com/videos/ThoughtsOn1stDay.mp4
Curious about the pending reset of time? Learn more here: "The Pending Reset of Time"
https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/timeReset.htm
Find a significant collection in our media catalogs:
https://theopenscroll.com/contentVideoAudio.htm
https://theopenscroll.com/contentPlaylists.htm
Follow The Open Scroll Blog by email:
https://follow.it/theopenscroll?action=followPub
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