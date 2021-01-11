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What is NRT? (Nutrition Response Testing™ )
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21 views • January 11, 2021
Dr. Serge from Mind and Body Solutions talks about NRT.
Nutrition Response Testing™ is a Muscle Testing Technique used to identify the root cause of your main health concerns.
NRT is a study of how the different points on the surface of the body relate to the state of health and to the flow of energy in each and every organ and function of the body. Since human anatomy has not changed significantly in thousands of years, the utilization of these reflexes and specific points has become extremely useful in our practice because they are so accurate.
In Nutrition Response Testing™ we use designed clinical nutrition to address the causes of the problem so that the body can regain the ability to heal and support itself.
Nutrition Response Testing™ is a Muscle Testing Technique used to identify the root cause of your main health concerns.
NRT is a study of how the different points on the surface of the body relate to the state of health and to the flow of energy in each and every organ and function of the body. Since human anatomy has not changed significantly in thousands of years, the utilization of these reflexes and specific points has become extremely useful in our practice because they are so accurate.
In Nutrition Response Testing™ we use designed clinical nutrition to address the causes of the problem so that the body can regain the ability to heal and support itself.
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