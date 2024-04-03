Create New Account
'Biden's Harshest Criticism Of Israel After Deadly Aid Convoy Strike;
Published 20 hours ago

Israel is facing global condemnation after the airstrike in Gaza on World Central Kitchen's aid convoy that killed 7 of its workers. U.S. President Joe Biden was among UK PM Rishi Sunak and Australian PM Anthony Albanese, who launched the harshest criticism of Israel. Biden said that he was outraged and that Israel had not done enough to protect humanitarian aid workers in Gaza.

politicsdeceptioncrimejesuspropagandaisraeljewsmusicwarnwoartgreat reset

