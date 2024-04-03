'Biden's Harshest Criticism Of Israel After Deadly Aid Convoy Strike;

Israel is facing global condemnation after the airstrike in Gaza on World Central Kitchen's aid convoy that killed 7 of its workers. U.S. President Joe Biden was among UK PM Rishi Sunak and Australian PM Anthony Albanese, who launched the harshest criticism of Israel. Biden said that he was outraged and that Israel had not done enough to protect humanitarian aid workers in Gaza.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.