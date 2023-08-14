Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
🔥 Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Calls Out BlackRock, Vanguard, and State Street
channel image
GalacticStorm
2087 Subscribers
Shop now
91 views
Published Yesterday

🔥 Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Calls Out BlackRock, Vanguard, and State Street in His Des Moines, IA Speech


"We have a lot of money when it when we need it for the bankers or when we need it for the war machine. But we don't have it when we need it for regular Americans.


Mitch McConnell was asked about the 130 million [which] if you if you kept it here we wouldn't have to cut one dollar from Medicare or food stamps. He said don't worry because it's not really going to Ukraine.


It's really all just going to U.S. military contractors – Raytheon, General Dynamics, Boeing, Lockheed and the other ones. Well who owns those companies? A hundred percent of them? BlackRock, Vanguard, and State Street.


And if you look at the generals who are on TV telling us the narrative for the Ukraine war, which is complete baloney, if you actually look at where they work they're retired generals who are now working for those companies."


@RobertKennedyJr


Keywords
rfk jrrobert kennedy jrpresidential bid 2024

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket