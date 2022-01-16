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Nick Griffin: EU & Kalergi Plan, aim to destroy the nation-state, Russia is actually the target [Chinese subtitle] 尼克·格里芬：凱勒奇計劃摧毀歐洲，俄羅斯是西方人民最後希望
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69 views • January 16, 2022
中文字幕翻譯：大揭露編委會（地球機密網站）
原影片出處：〈Nick Griffin MEP stops Syria War〉，頻道「bnptv」，2013年10月2日， https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jsIVJq14doo
原影片出處：〈Nick Griffin MEP stops Syria War〉，頻道「bnptv」，2013年10月2日， https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jsIVJq14doo
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