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CHRISTMAS LIGHTS DOWNTOWN WEST SIDE HISTORIC SAGINAW MICHIGAN
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19 views • December 12, 2019
I shot these images last year (2017) on a bitter cold night in December. As much as I dislike the cold, my friend Jean, and I were having to good a time to worry about the cold. If you have ever wondered about what the CEO of Charlie Cat Productions he is shown towards the end of the video with his Christmas tree I had just set up for him. Merry Christmas and I hope you will enjoy!
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