BEWARE: Results From The Jab Now Effecting Blood Blanks / Holiday Hypocrisy

With more proof of midterm election fraud, Elon's twitter reveal, Hunter's laptop info leaking more and more, Biden's massive illegal business doings with China, now the Balenciaga perversity out in the open...don't lose sight of the problem we're going to be living with for the rest of our lives....The JAB!
On today's episode we talk about how some blood banks around the world are responding to help those that chose NOT to get the jab. And guess where The American Red Cross stands on the whole issue?
More "sudden and unexplained" deaths announced. Al Roker back in the clotspital. Plus, Britain's top virus adviser says they're facing prolonged period of deaths not due to covid, but because of the covid lockdowns. We explain on today's edition of...The Freedom Ring!
Source: The Gateway Pundit
The Blaze
