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TRUMP CUT FUNDING TO W.H.O. APRIL 2020 & CDC BIOWEAPON TERRORIST AMANADA COHN IS STILL USING CRIMINAL W.H.O. OCTOBER 15, 2020; CDC ARE MEETING WITH BUSINESSES AND NOT RECORDING MEETINGS
US CONTINENTAL MILITIA RF
US CONTINENTAL MILITIA RF
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45 views • November 13, 2020
CITIZENS ARREST AMANDA COHN ON SIGHT FOR BIOWEAPON TERRORISM.
THE CDC IS A BIOWEAPON TERRORIST ORGANIZATION AS IS THE FDA.
NO TESTING HAS BEEN DONE ON ANY TYPE OF VACCINE THAT HAS BEEN CERTIFIED BY THE CHILDRENs HEALTH DEFENSE OR ROBERT F. KENNEDY Jr.

U.S. CITIZENS ............................. DO NOT TAKE THE VACCINE
IT HAS MRNA AND WILL ALTER YOUR DNA
TELL WARPSPEED TO GET OFF YOUR PROPERTY ONE TIME.
DEFEND YOUR FAMILY WITH LETHAL FORCE
SET UP YOUR NEIGHBORHOODS THAT WARPSPEED COMES IN, BUT IT DOES NOT LEAVE.
WARPSPEED IS AN ATTACK ON THE UNITED STATES BY THE U.S. ARMY AND TRUMP. ELIMINATE THE THREAT FROM YOUR STATES.

TRUMP CEASED SUPPORTING THE W.H.O. APRIL 2020
https://youtu.be/CgWkZHuzEMo

Donald #Trump Officially DEFUNDS W.H.O.

Trump announces US will halt funding to World Health Organization over coronavirus response

President Trump announced at the White House coronavirus press briefing on Tuesday that the United States will immediately halt all funding for the #WorldHealthOrganization (WHO), saying it had put "political correctness over lifesaving measures."

source
https://www.foxnews.com/politics/trum... .
https://djtwcs.wixsite.com/syde

THE FEDERAL ACQUISITION REGULATIONS REQUIRE A SOLICITATION AND SCOPE OF WORK; AND THE COMPETITION IN CONTRACTING ACT BE COMPLIED WITH.
THE NATIONAL RECORDS ACT REQUIRES THAT ALL U.S. GOVERNMENT BUSINESS; PHONE CALLS; MEETINGS BE RECORDED AND AVAILABLE FOR FREEDOM OF INFORMATION ACT REQUESTS.
Keywords
fdacdcnihvafreedom of information actfoiafarniaidrobert redfieldamanda cohnfederal acquisition regulationscica
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy