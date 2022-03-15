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The Globalist Agenda Behind the Ukraine Crisis: Colonel Douglas MacGregor Discusses A Path to Peace
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50 views • March 15, 2022
Is there a globalist agenda behind the Ukraine crisis? Could the Biden Administration put an end to the conflict in Ukraine? Who is Victoria Nuland and how is she influencing the State Department? A true warrior Colonel Douglas MacGregor, distinguished combat veteran, former advisor to the Secretary of Defense in the Trump administration, and author, dissents from the mainstream media talking points and reveals the truth amidst the chaos in Ukraine and describes a path to peace.
Related link to podcast:
https://michaelsavage.com/podcast-a-path-to-peace-with-col-douglas-macgregor/
Video Credits in order of appearance:
PLATOON UPDATES YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Tx5glufSPCI
WarLeaks - Military Blog
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Gezu6A9zcLU
SkyNews
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GN9UYid5JB4
WION News
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lOT_3zLwJE4
Guardian News
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3_MVPfoR8Z0
SkyNews
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dcYOjbyttvM
WarLeaks - Military Blog
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Gezu6A9zcLU
WarLeaks - Military Blog
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y1dXAs2ybIU
WarLeaks - Military Blog
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y1dXAs2ybIU
Guardian News
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Um8-M9XJClE
The Sun
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HF7wdaACiPQ
The Sun
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3Ofj6iNJBSg
The Sun
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=33kAw0fXXLQ
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Related link to podcast:
https://michaelsavage.com/podcast-a-path-to-peace-with-col-douglas-macgregor/
Video Credits in order of appearance:
PLATOON UPDATES YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Tx5glufSPCI
WarLeaks - Military Blog
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Gezu6A9zcLU
SkyNews
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GN9UYid5JB4
WION News
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lOT_3zLwJE4
Guardian News
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3_MVPfoR8Z0
SkyNews
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dcYOjbyttvM
WarLeaks - Military Blog
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Gezu6A9zcLU
WarLeaks - Military Blog
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y1dXAs2ybIU
WarLeaks - Military Blog
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y1dXAs2ybIU
Guardian News
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Um8-M9XJClE
The Sun
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HF7wdaACiPQ
The Sun
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3Ofj6iNJBSg
The Sun
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=33kAw0fXXLQ
Please follow me on Social Media
Contact me: [email protected]
GlobalAgenda on Gettr
https://gettr.com/user/globalagenda
GlobalAgenda on Gab
https://gab.com/GlobalAgenda
BD007Marky on Twitter
https://twitter.com/BD007Marky
TikTok
https://www.tiktok.com/@globalagenda5...
My new YouTube Channel
A Dose of Canadian Truth
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCrNd...
GlobalAgenda on BitChute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/glob...
GlobalAgenda on Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/gl...
Global Agenda on Rumble
https://rumble.com/c/c-527027
Global Agenda on Odysee
https://odysee.com/@GlobalAgenda/
Global Agenda on Flote
https://flote.app/GlobalAgenda
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