Italian Govt Backs a Bill to Ban Laboratory Produced Meat

Italy moves to ban lab-grown meat to protect food heritagehttps://www.bbc.com/news/world-europe-65110744
No more antsy pasta: Rome bans flour made of insects
https://www.stuff.co.nz/life-style/food-drink/300839107/no-more-antsy-pasta-rome-bans-flour-made-of-insects
Fallout_Shelter
https://rumble.com/user/Fallout_Shelter
ABOVE GROUND WORLD NEWS
Please Help our battle
https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-for-mike-shelley-morales-agwn?utm_campaign=p_lico+share-sheet&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_source=customer
Support Donations Here
https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/ABOVEGROUNDWORLDNEWS
Shared from and subscribe to:
Fallout Shelter
https://www.youtube.com/@FalloutShelterNews/streams
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.