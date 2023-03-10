Donna Jackson: We got to put the soul of this country above profits. The United States should not depend on the CCP

https://gettr.com/post/p2aonsdce0e

【NFSC @CPAC 】03/04/2023 Donna Jackson, the director of Membership Development for the National Center for Public Policy Research Project 21: We got to put the soul of this country above profits. The United States should not depend on the CCP. We can have electric vehicles, solar panels, wind energy, and other green, new initiatives. The United States needs to stop relying on the CCP.





【新中国联邦DC星火行动】03/04/2023 美国国家公共政策研究中心21号项目开发主任唐纳·杰克逊：我们必须将美国的灵魂置于利益之上，并摆脱依赖中共的能源供应。美国可以推广电动汽车、太阳能电池板、风能等绿色能源的使用，停止对中共国的依赖。





