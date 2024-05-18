GameStop just DESTROYED Wall Street.. again, this time it's war _ Redacted w Natali & Clayton Morris

Mirrored Content
Roaring Kitty is back. This is the individual investor who started the GameStop stock boon in 2021 and he has done it again. On Monday the stock nearly doubled after he posted again and short sellers lost close to $1 billion. Is this a win for the little guy or will it be the reason that they take away our free speech?
