🔥 UK govt approves human trials: Puberty blockers for children

A UK government-backed plan has greenlit clinical trials to administer puberty blockers to children — a move critics are calling state-sanctioned medical experimentation on minors.

Labour Councillor Stuart Fawcett voiced what many are thinking: "Where are the morals?"

"Your frontal cortex isn't fully developed until you’re 25 — these are children. The damage is irreversible," host Lizzy Cundy said.