© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🔥 UK govt approves human trials: Puberty blockers for children
A UK government-backed plan has greenlit clinical trials to administer puberty blockers to children — a move critics are calling state-sanctioned medical experimentation on minors.
Labour Councillor Stuart Fawcett voiced what many are thinking: "Where are the morals?"
"Your frontal cortex isn't fully developed until you’re 25 — these are children. The damage is irreversible," host Lizzy Cundy said.