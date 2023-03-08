Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Senator Rand Paul: Fauci's Fear of Culpability Led Him to the Most Massive Cover-Up in Medical History
137 views
channel image
GalacticStorm
Published 20 hours ago |
Shop now

Senator Rand Paul: Fauci's Fear of Culpability Led Him to the Most Massive Cover-Up in Medical History"From the very first days, the end of January 2020, he's exchanging emails on January 31, 2020 — emails all night long. The next day, he has a video conference. And in that conference, all of the virologists are telling they think it came from a lab. And he convinces them ... to change their mind and write an article for a scientific journal that then he uses to justify why this had to have come from nature."

https://twitter.com/VigilantFox/status/1633306907938095104?s=20

Keywords
pandemicpopulation controlbioweaponcovidplandemicexcess deathsmrna gene therapyvax injuries

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket