Senator Rand Paul: Fauci's Fear of Culpability Led Him to the Most Massive Cover-Up in Medical History"From the very first days, the end of January 2020, he's exchanging emails on January 31, 2020 — emails all night long. The next day, he has a video conference. And in that conference, all of the virologists are telling they think it came from a lab. And he convinces them ... to change their mind and write an article for a scientific journal that then he uses to justify why this had to have come from nature."

https://twitter.com/VigilantFox/status/1633306907938095104?s=20