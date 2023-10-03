Quo Vadis





Oct 2, 2023





In this video we share Saint Michael the Archangel's Message to Luz de Maria for September 30, 2023.





Beloved children of Our King and Lord Jesus Christ,





I COME TO YOU BY ORDER of the Trinity.





I call on you to pray in unity for humanity and for the Synod to be held soon.





I call on you to pray for all the rulers of the nations.





I call you to pray for each of your brothers, especially for those who live in spiritual estrangement.





CHILDREN OF OUR KING AND LORD JESUS CHRIST,

DO YOU WANT TO STAY IN PEACE?





WORK AND ACT IN THE DIVINE WILL, INNER PEACE MUST NOT BE FELT ALONE, THEY MUST LIVE it.





It is urgent that they differentiate the signs of the times, from what is favored by the human creature by misusing technology.





The earth trembles in both places, the tectonic faults are in motion at the moment.





The Sun emanating flares towards the Earth, has interference on the Earth and strong earthquakes shake the planet.





CHILDREN OF OUR KING AND LORD JESUS CHRIST, STRENGTHEN YOUR IMMUNE SYSTEM, a new disease presents itself with greater force.





As protection, use Good Samaritan Oil.





Children of Our King and Lord Jesus Christ: Watch out!, Watch each other in the face of signs of illness!





The respiratory system is very attacked in these and future moments.





Children of Our King and Lord Jesus Christ, have manufactured weapons more dangerous than those that exist to be used against humanity itself; weapons of great power and danger to the human creature, deadly weapons...





The powers use those weapons against their brothers, unaware that a great power has a weapon that destroys everything it touches and will push back its enemies, the great terror arrives in the middle of the war and causes thousands of losses of lives, a dust will cause death.





PLACE THE MEDAL OF Saint Benedict ON THE DOOR OF THE HOUSE AS PROTECTION; BUT WHAT WILL STOP THE ENEMY OF THE SOUL AND HIS HENCHMEN IS THE PURITY IN THE HUMAN CREATURE.





The state of grace is indispensable, otherwise, it is difficult for them to achieve the protection that comes from Our King and Lord Jesus Christ, and from Our Queen and Mother.





Children of Our King and Lord Jesus Christ, they must remain alert to events.





Use the sacramentals, without forgetting the use of the Scapular.





Pray children, pray for New York, pray urgently.





Pray children, pray that the Great Power of the Most High will sustain you.





Pray children, pray for Argentina, it's in danger.





Pray children, pray for Central America, an earthquake is coming.





I bless you.





Saint Michael the Archangel





The following COMMENTARY comes from Luz de Maria:





Brothers and Sisters,





We always have the security of Divine Protection, so it is urgent to get closer to Our King and Lord Jesus Christ.





We dedicate to our Beloved Archangels:





Archangels of God, protectors and messengers





God's Light and Medicine are our help and our protection at all times.





We ask you to raise our pleas before the Trinitarian Throne so that the creature of power does no more harm to this humanity, but that our life is in peace and fraternity.





Each of us being slaves of the Lord, let us keep faith, hope, charity on the surface.





In the face of the coming announcements, the answer is Faith, Faith, Faith.





Amen.





