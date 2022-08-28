Swindon & Wilts Residents Association: Gathering Evidence Of 5G EMF Radiation In Swindon - Part 5

Part 5 of a survey into the dangerous levels of non-ionising electromagnetic radiation being emitted from 5G masts in Swindon, Wiltshire.

This data is being collated on behalf of the National Residents Association, a national organisation of concerned residents who have had this unwanted technology thrust upon them.

On Wednesday, 24th August 2022 we monitored five masts. We used two TriField meters. All readings were dangerously high, some off the scale on the TriFields ie: up to and over 20 times the legal safety limit for EMFS. People are living next to these masts and this is most concerning. The long term health effects are predictable as EMF Radiation is known to cause adverse events, sickness and death.

Link to Part 1: https://www.brighteon.com/2a2dc219-eda6-44a8-8584-a977c170fc6a

Link to Part 2: https://www.brighteon.com/c835a5e0-4b92-44a5-bf4d-17074c96b59f

Link to Part 3: https://www.brighteon.com/4aa90eec-0aa1-4a6c-9774-08b4bb6059b2

Link to Part 4: https://www.brighteon.com/113e3c60-9e39-41b7-8197-34c63d1f014c



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