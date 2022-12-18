Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Pedophile Apologists Exposed by Twitter Files | Media Malfeasance
91 views
channel image
KristiLeighTV
Published 15 hours ago |

Those who give protecting child predators priority over innocent children aren't even trying to hide it anymore. And what has been hidden is being exposed in the Twitter Files. Media Malfeasance #56 summarizes what else Twitter Files are bring to light.

Please support my independent journalism efforts:
GiveSend Go:
https://givesendgo.com/KristiLeighTV?utm_source=sharelink&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_campaign=KristiLeighTV

Paypal:
https://paypal.me/KristiLeighTV?country.x=US&locale.x=en_US

Follow me!
Locals: https://kristileightv.locals.com

Make the switch! https://patriotswitch.com/kristileightv

Keywords
twittermediapedophilemalfeasancekristileigh

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket