Midterm Republican WAVE! FACT or FICTION! $111 MILLION dollar painting DEFACED!

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The Right Dissident with Dalton Clodfelter
October 24, 2022
Tonight we cover a ton of topics. From shop lifting to Jews! From liberalism to black on black violence in Chicago we cover it all tonight on The Right Dissident!
Sponsors:
https://nootopia.com/daltongenius
Social media! FOLLOW DALTON:
T.me/DaltonClod
https://truthsocial.com/@DaltonClodfelter
https://parler.com/DaltonClodfelter
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