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The David Knight Show (13August20 Full Show)
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44 views • August 13, 2020
The David Knight Show Mon-Fri 8:00am-11:00am CST at banned.video/channel/the-david-knight-show
For viral content, in-depth insights and breaking news be sure to follow David Knight on Parlor and Twitter @Libertytarian
Topics by timecode:
— 00:04:26 Gingrich & GOP prove they’re oblivious to what lockdown is doing to the country
— 00:13:48 Will Texas Gov permit NFL Cowboys to allow fans “in pods”? Will Scottish PM Sturgeon shut down fan-less football games b/c a player travelled w/o “quarantine”?
— 00:22:13 Transhumanist, Nazi science at NIH
— 00:36:22 A sheriff shows the local solution to federal & state mask mandates
— 00:41:45 Two studies show that masks actually do MORE to aerosol the virus than NOT wearing masks
— 00:55:38 Melbourne has been turned into a brutal police state on claims that 7 people died (out of a population of 5 MILLION)
— 01:04:25 John Whitehead, rutherford.org, on what he witnessed at Charlottesville and how both people on the right and left are being suckered into demanding federalization of police
— 01:23:48 Kamala’s identity politics is a problem on BOTH sides of her family. Jamaican slavery, Indian caste privilege & slavery. Even her feminism — she believed Joe’s accusers and has supported ending women’s sports with transgender men
— 01:28:17 more Melbourne tyranny
— 01:40:41 Another COVID cure that government is suppressing
— 01:46:17 Michael Maharrey, TenthAmendmentCenter.com & MichaelMaharrey.com, how the 10th Amendment, not Executive Orders or government handouts are the solution to the lockdown
Our healthy and delicious storable foods are now available with the shortest lead time we’ve had in months!
https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/food?ims=nmudw&;utm_campaign=foodbis&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Text+Link&utm_content=foodbis
For viral content, in-depth insights and breaking news be sure to follow David Knight on Parlor and Twitter @Libertytarian
Topics by timecode:
— 00:04:26 Gingrich & GOP prove they’re oblivious to what lockdown is doing to the country
— 00:13:48 Will Texas Gov permit NFL Cowboys to allow fans “in pods”? Will Scottish PM Sturgeon shut down fan-less football games b/c a player travelled w/o “quarantine”?
— 00:22:13 Transhumanist, Nazi science at NIH
— 00:36:22 A sheriff shows the local solution to federal & state mask mandates
— 00:41:45 Two studies show that masks actually do MORE to aerosol the virus than NOT wearing masks
— 00:55:38 Melbourne has been turned into a brutal police state on claims that 7 people died (out of a population of 5 MILLION)
— 01:04:25 John Whitehead, rutherford.org, on what he witnessed at Charlottesville and how both people on the right and left are being suckered into demanding federalization of police
— 01:23:48 Kamala’s identity politics is a problem on BOTH sides of her family. Jamaican slavery, Indian caste privilege & slavery. Even her feminism — she believed Joe’s accusers and has supported ending women’s sports with transgender men
— 01:28:17 more Melbourne tyranny
— 01:40:41 Another COVID cure that government is suppressing
— 01:46:17 Michael Maharrey, TenthAmendmentCenter.com & MichaelMaharrey.com, how the 10th Amendment, not Executive Orders or government handouts are the solution to the lockdown
Our healthy and delicious storable foods are now available with the shortest lead time we’ve had in months!
https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/food?ims=nmudw&;utm_campaign=foodbis&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Text+Link&utm_content=foodbis
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