Bolshoy(Big) Obukhovsky Bridge (Saint Petersburg)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-6FfvxMrOd8
Bolshoy Obukhovsky Bridge. Drone video footage.The Bolshoi Obukhovsky Bridge is a cable-stayed fixed bridge across the Neva. One of the longest bridges in Russia.
The first fixed bridge across the Neva and the largest bridge in St. Petersburg. It is located on the border of the Nevsky district of St. Petersburg and the Vsevolozhsky district of the Leningrad region.
The construction of the bridge began in 2001, was fully completed in 2007, in January 2008 traffic was organized on the bridge.
Professional videoproduction CMCproduction & SmartREC
CMCproduction - full cycle video production
SmartREC - territory of free creativity, the first mobile video production in St. Petersburg
Professional videography, collaboration, video for business, creatives, video production
WhatsApp 8-953-348-12-81
https://www.youtube.com/@provideolife6884
https://shipshard.blogspot.com
https://coub.com/violettawennman
https://www.youtube.com/c/ViolettaWennman
All Links https://shipshard.taplink.ws
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.