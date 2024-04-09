Create New Account
NICE BEARD, MA'AM ⚤ NOW GO FIND A MEN'S BATHROOM, BRAH
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Published Yesterday

This #transgender #pedophile predator is trying to follow your daughter into the bathroom.


What happens next⁉


Source: https://gab.com/DemsFearTruth/posts/112241993717787938


Thumbnail: https://www.criticalhit.net/comics-toys/always-respect-your-elder-predator/


Just from looking for a thumbnail, VfB can offer you clear examples of said predatory behaviour:


https://abc7news.com/registered-sex-offender-hesperia-arturo-martinez/5071279/


https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/uk-news/paedophile-hunters-expose-chilling-tricks-4927899


https://www.fox4now.com/news/local-news/sexual-predator-sentenced-to-30-years-for-trying-to-kidnap-two-women-the-same-day


https://news4sanantonio.com/news/local/predator-poachers-publicly-shame-adults-accused-of-trying-to-prey-on-young-kids


https://metro.co.uk/2018/02/05/transgender-pedophile-blasts-prison-officials-refusing-give-tampons-7288513/?ito=article.mweb.share.floaty.facebook


https://www.mediamatters.org/sexual-harassment-sexual-assault/national-expert-anti-lgbt-bathroom-predator-fears-are-very


https://www.cbsnews.com/miami/video/bso-sex-predator-trying-to-lure-children-arrested-near-oakland-park-community-center/


https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/crime/trans-pedo-who-made-sadistic-sex-videos-of-daughter-7-moved-to-infamous-nj-womens-prison/ar-AA1aJrjg


https://torontosun.com/news/crime/transgender-sex-predator-tara-pearsall-declared-dangerous-offender-but-gets-fixed-sentence

