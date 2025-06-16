P.5a JK’s back in Royal Perth Hospital: CDS UNDER THE MEDICAL RADAR; Room change; JK in much pain; Potassium levels normal (PRAYERS WELCOME) MVI_4547-51,53-8merged

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
I arrived at the Acute Medical Unit just after 8 p.m. tonight, to find JK upset and distressed from pain and discomfort. She is having withdrawal symptoms from Zydol and other meds, and the dressings on her leg took a nurse 3 hours to remove, due to sticking to her lesions, just as she told them would happen, unless they put something like castor oil or Sudocrem on them first. While there a room change occurred, and I was able to help with that. For now, she has a double cubicle, which she needs due to all the bulky equipment surrounding her. I used the iTerra Care wand for a short while on her right foot and knee area, and helped her visit the toilet, which is very difficult for her, and with much clean up afterwards required. I managed to give her 4 doses of 2 drops of 12000 ppm ClO2 during the 4 hours I was with her. She cannot access the ClO2 herself in her cupboard, so I’ll bring a bag to slip over the walker’s hand rail tomorrow, where she can stash it privately. Good news: JK’s potassium levels are normal.