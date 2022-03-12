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Get Wisdom Radio Show - Sitting Bull Speaks about the Native American Plight
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10 views • March 12, 2022
VA #40 Sitting Bull Speaks from the Light
Description: Sitting Bull Speaks from the Light
Why did Sitting Bull call horses “sacred dogs?” Were the Native Americans as in tune with the Divine as they were with nature? What can his wisdom about the Ghost Dance movement that got him killed, teach us today about the appeal of dance and what it does to mind and body? What were the real sinister forces behind destruction of Native American tribes? Through the blessing of being able to communicate with the Divine Realm directly, Get Wisdom presents an eyewitness to important history. Sitting Bull reveals the hidden cause of Native American genocide and how it affects your future. Join us!
Facebook url: https://www.facebook.com/GetDashWisdomDot
Description: Sitting Bull Speaks from the Light
Why did Sitting Bull call horses “sacred dogs?” Were the Native Americans as in tune with the Divine as they were with nature? What can his wisdom about the Ghost Dance movement that got him killed, teach us today about the appeal of dance and what it does to mind and body? What were the real sinister forces behind destruction of Native American tribes? Through the blessing of being able to communicate with the Divine Realm directly, Get Wisdom presents an eyewitness to important history. Sitting Bull reveals the hidden cause of Native American genocide and how it affects your future. Join us!
Facebook url: https://www.facebook.com/GetDashWisdomDot
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