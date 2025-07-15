Watch this video to understand how this move impacts Nvidia, AMD, and the global AI race!

Nvidia Stock Surges: US Approves AI Chip Sales to China | Big Win for Jensen Huang!

Nvidia stock is on the rise after the U.S. government reversed course and approved exports of its H20 AI chips to China. This dramatic shift may add billions in revenue, restoring lost orders and boosting Nvidia’s global reach. CEO Jensen Huang confirmed the breakthrough while attending a major event in Beijing. AMD is also set to restart chip sales after similar approvals.





📈 Featuring:

Nvidia’s H20 AI chip clearance

U.S. policy reversal

China’s AI market access

AMD’s MI308 export plans

