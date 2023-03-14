P.1 Marvel with me at turmeric’s ability to lay dormant, in bone dry, hot potted soil, in Perth MVI_0048

Create New Account
P.1 Marvel with me at turmeric's ability to lay dormant, in bone dry, hot potted soil, in Perth
EK the Urban Yeti
Published Yesterday
I am marvelling at the ability of turmeric, Curcuma longa, to lay dormant through Perth’s hot and dry summers, in unforgiving sand, and wake up, when watered, 7 to 8 months after dying off above-ground in our early to mid-winters. I cannot overestimate the value of turmeric in your survival garden, if you have the climate to grow it. Or try a pot indoors by a window sill if your growing season is too short. And this gift from nature also produces delightful flowers, to add to its long list of health and medicinal benefits.

Keywords
preppinghealingsurvivalturmericmedicinalhome-grown medicinehome-grown inflammation fighterturmeric rhizome storageturmeric rhizome dormancy

