© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Nullification Movement News: Surveillance, Asset Forfeiture, Prohibition & More
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
33 views • December 27, 2019
With 2020 upon us, Michael Boldin reports on the latest nullification bills for the upcoming legislative session. From mass surveillance - stingray spying, facial recognition and others - to asset forfeiture, prohibition and more.
Path to Liberty, Fast Friday Edition: December 27, 2019
Path to Liberty, Fast Friday Edition: December 27, 2019
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.