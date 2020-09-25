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BREAKING BILL GATES MADE $200 BILLION FROM VACCINES BEFORE PLANDEMIC - WILL MAKE OVER $1 TRILLION
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93 views • September 25, 2020
Matthew KJV (audio): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j6ENt...
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Research: Project ZYPHR - CLADE X - Crimson Contagion - Event 201 - Dark Winter - Wuhan Institute of Virology
Current COVID treatment options with the best results:
Magnesium with a multi vitamin will end your chronic fatigue due to this virus, so try a dose at 200% RDA
Try Baking Soda, Zinc, Selenium, Spirulina, Sunlight, Fresh Air as natural anti virals - research and test the best dose for you....
BEST HERBS TO COUNTER RESPIRATORY DISTRESS RELATED TO COVID: TUMERIC, THYME, ROSEMARY, CHICORY, GINGER ROOT, LICORICE, ARTICHOKE, BURDOCK, OREGAN, EUCALYPTUS, FORSYTHIA
DRINK LOTS OF WATER AND AND GET MAX FRESH AIR 24/7 - NO EXCEPTIONS - MANAGE WASTE BE A CLEAN FREAK AND A GERMAPHOBE - AVOID REINFECTION AND AUTO INFECTION THRU BAD HYGEINE - BAG EVERYTHING THAT IS SCENTED (CANDLES, BLEACH, ORGANIC VOLATILE COMPOUNDS, PERFUME ETC.) AND PUT IT OUTSIDE - REDUCE LUNG IRRITATION IF YOU WANT TO SURVIVE!
Notice: Age-restricted video (based on Community Guidelines)
Shared froma nd subscribe to:
STRANGER THAN FICTION NEWS
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCs152rb_PU7LuxzwZ4SpbjA?pbjreload=102
GET A METER IF YOU WANT TO LIVE... CHECK OUT THE EMF 390 HERE: http://stfnreport.com/product/emf-390/
message us on twitter with your questions or show tips: https://twitter.com/jonrohnson
find the banned episodes and shows you missed on our fakebook page: https://www.facebook.com/STFNReloaded/
buy the video guy a beer at: https://www.patreon.com/STFNews
Research: Project ZYPHR - CLADE X - Crimson Contagion - Event 201 - Dark Winter - Wuhan Institute of Virology
Current COVID treatment options with the best results:
Magnesium with a multi vitamin will end your chronic fatigue due to this virus, so try a dose at 200% RDA
Try Baking Soda, Zinc, Selenium, Spirulina, Sunlight, Fresh Air as natural anti virals - research and test the best dose for you....
BEST HERBS TO COUNTER RESPIRATORY DISTRESS RELATED TO COVID: TUMERIC, THYME, ROSEMARY, CHICORY, GINGER ROOT, LICORICE, ARTICHOKE, BURDOCK, OREGAN, EUCALYPTUS, FORSYTHIA
DRINK LOTS OF WATER AND AND GET MAX FRESH AIR 24/7 - NO EXCEPTIONS - MANAGE WASTE BE A CLEAN FREAK AND A GERMAPHOBE - AVOID REINFECTION AND AUTO INFECTION THRU BAD HYGEINE - BAG EVERYTHING THAT IS SCENTED (CANDLES, BLEACH, ORGANIC VOLATILE COMPOUNDS, PERFUME ETC.) AND PUT IT OUTSIDE - REDUCE LUNG IRRITATION IF YOU WANT TO SURVIVE!
Notice: Age-restricted video (based on Community Guidelines)
Shared froma nd subscribe to:
STRANGER THAN FICTION NEWS
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCs152rb_PU7LuxzwZ4SpbjA?pbjreload=102
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