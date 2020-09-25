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BREAKING BILL GATES MADE $200 BILLION FROM VACCINES BEFORE PLANDEMIC - WILL MAKE OVER $1 TRILLION
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
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93 views • September 25, 2020
Matthew KJV (audio): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j6ENt...

GET A METER IF YOU WANT TO LIVE... CHECK OUT THE EMF 390 HERE: http://stfnreport.com/product/emf-390/

message us on twitter with your questions or show tips: https://twitter.com/jonrohnson

find the banned episodes and shows you missed on our fakebook page: https://www.facebook.com/STFNReloaded/

buy the video guy a beer at: https://www.patreon.com/STFNews

Research: Project ZYPHR - CLADE X - Crimson Contagion - Event 201 - Dark Winter - Wuhan Institute of Virology

Current COVID treatment options with the best results:

Magnesium with a multi vitamin will end your chronic fatigue due to this virus, so try a dose at 200% RDA

Try Baking Soda, Zinc, Selenium, Spirulina, Sunlight, Fresh Air as natural anti virals - research and test the best dose for you....

BEST HERBS TO COUNTER RESPIRATORY DISTRESS RELATED TO COVID: TUMERIC, THYME, ROSEMARY, CHICORY, GINGER ROOT, LICORICE, ARTICHOKE, BURDOCK, OREGAN, EUCALYPTUS, FORSYTHIA

DRINK LOTS OF WATER AND AND GET MAX FRESH AIR 24/7 - NO EXCEPTIONS - MANAGE WASTE BE A CLEAN FREAK AND A GERMAPHOBE - AVOID REINFECTION AND AUTO INFECTION THRU BAD HYGEINE - BAG EVERYTHING THAT IS SCENTED (CANDLES, BLEACH, ORGANIC VOLATILE COMPOUNDS, PERFUME ETC.) AND PUT IT OUTSIDE - REDUCE LUNG IRRITATION IF YOU WANT TO SURVIVE!

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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