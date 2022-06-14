7 Nootropics That Make Quitting Smoking a Breeze 🚭 And how to reprogram the Nicotine pathway

If you’re serious about kicking this bad habit you’re going to want to consider some of these Nootropics and smart drugs. Here we open the biohacking armamentarium to help you avoid all the pain and expense of the deadly illnesses which are a virtual inevitability if you continue smoking.





1:42 Rhodiola Rosea

4:38 Oxiracetam

9:05 Piracetam

14:00 N-Acetyl Cysteine

18:43 Modafinil

23:46 Noopept

27:35 Phenibut

28:25 Social Drinking

34:37 Reprogramming the Nicotine Pathway

5% Nicotine USP solution

36:49 Tapering Off





Read 📑 Everything mentioned here

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/quitting-smoking-nootropics





Confused?

Invest at least $150 in your Biohacking and get a helpful 30-minute free Biohacking consulting call with me. See my recommended Nootropics sources and Biohacking products here:

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/membership/secret-society

Forward a receipt of at least $150 to [email protected]





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I'm not a doctor, medical professional, or trained therapist. I'm a researcher and pragmatic biohacking practitioner exercising free speech to share evidence as I find it. I make no claims. Please practice skepticism and rational critical thinking. You should consult a professional about any serious decisions that you might make about your health. Affiliate links here support Limitless Mindset.





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