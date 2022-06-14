BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

7 Nootropics That Make Quitting Smoking a Breeze 🚭 And how to reprogram the Nicotine pathway
jroseland
jroselandCheckmark Icon
164 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
247 views • June 14, 2022

If you’re serious about kicking this bad habit you’re going to want to consider some of these Nootropics and smart drugs. Here we open the biohacking armamentarium to help you avoid all the pain and expense of the deadly illnesses which are a virtual inevitability if you continue smoking.


1:42 Rhodiola Rosea

4:38 Oxiracetam

9:05 Piracetam

14:00 N-Acetyl Cysteine

18:43 Modafinil

23:46 Noopept

27:35 Phenibut

28:25 Social Drinking

34:37 Reprogramming the Nicotine Pathway

5% Nicotine USP solution

36:49 Tapering Off


Read 📑 Everything mentioned here

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/quitting-smoking-nootropics


Confused?

Invest at least $150 in your Biohacking and get a helpful 30-minute free Biohacking consulting call with me. See my recommended Nootropics sources and Biohacking products here:

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/membership/secret-society

Forward a receipt of at least $150 to [email protected]


Listen to this as a podcast on the go with the Castbox.FM smartphone app

https://castbox.fm/channel/Limitless-Mindset-id1159858


Join the Limitless Mindset email newsletter

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/membership/community-membership


Support My Work

Limitless Mindset Store

https://store.limitlessmindset.com/

Limitless Mindset Substack ($7/monthly)

https://jonathanroseland.substack.com/

My Books

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/jr-books

Donate Cryptocurrency

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/support#cryptocurrency


Connect with Jonathan

on Facebook

https://www.facebook.com/limitlessmindset

on Twitter

https://twitter.com/jroseland

on Instagram

https://www.instagram.com/roselandjonathan/

on Gab

https://gab.com/jroseland

on Minds

https://www.Minds.com/jroseland?referrer=jroseland

on Odysee

https://odysee.com/$/invite/@jroseland:f

on Telegram

https://t.me/limitlessjr


I'm not a doctor, medical professional, or trained therapist. I'm a researcher and pragmatic biohacking practitioner exercising free speech to share evidence as I find it. I make no claims. Please practice skepticism and rational critical thinking. You should consult a professional about any serious decisions that you might make about your health. Affiliate links here support Limitless Mindset.


Content Copyright LimitlessMindset.com. All Rights Reserved.

Keywords
addictionwillpowermodafinilpiracetamrhodiolainfographicdisciplinequitting smokingnew years resolutionoxiracetamn-acetyl cysteinenoopeptphenibutnicotine addictionquitting cigarettesnicotine usp solution
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
The morning calorie advantage: How your body&#8217;s internal clock dictates weight gain

The morning calorie advantage: How your body’s internal clock dictates weight gain

Ava Grace
Prolonged Sitting Linked to Higher Cancer Death Risk, Study Finds

Prolonged Sitting Linked to Higher Cancer Death Risk, Study Finds

Morgan S. Verity
Cedarwood: The timeless essential oil for holistic health

Cedarwood: The timeless essential oil for holistic health

Laura Harris
Study: Lycopene Supplement Users Show 91% Lower Odds of Diabetes in Observational Analysis

Study: Lycopene Supplement Users Show 91% Lower Odds of Diabetes in Observational Analysis

Chase Codewell
Microplastics found in lungs linked to lung cancer, new research shows

Microplastics found in lungs linked to lung cancer, new research shows

Willow Tohi
Antioxidant Foods: Reported Benefits and Scientific Evidence

Antioxidant Foods: Reported Benefits and Scientific Evidence

Coco Somers
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy