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Turkey & Israel makes Secret Agreements in Future Wars!!
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155 views • May 15, 2020
An Israeli official said to MiddleEast Eye newspaper that they want to re-build diplomatic ties with Turkey.
The official added that shared interests in Syria and gas supplies in the Eastern Mediterranean should bring the two countries together.
Egypt, France, Greece, United Arab Emirates and Cyprus issued a joint declaration on Monday, denouncing what they called Turkey’s illegal activities in the eastern Mediterranean.
They also condemned Turkey’s violations of the ‘Greek national airspace’.
The official added that shared interests in Syria and gas supplies in the Eastern Mediterranean should bring the two countries together.
Egypt, France, Greece, United Arab Emirates and Cyprus issued a joint declaration on Monday, denouncing what they called Turkey’s illegal activities in the eastern Mediterranean.
They also condemned Turkey’s violations of the ‘Greek national airspace’.
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