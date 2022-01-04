© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A Message Christians, Conservatives & Constitutionalists Need To Hear For The New Year
Follow
3
Share
Report
150 views • January 04, 2022
While many of those mentioned in the title gear up for their political action, ie. voting, in 2022 and 2024, many fail to acknowledge Jesus the Christ as King over all of it to the point that they push His crown rights in the sphere of government. This message is for those people and it's a message to all, as anything apart from Christ is doomed to failure. If those who name His name would begin to advance the kingdom by force in the public square, we would see a dramatic change in the landscape of the united States. Sadly, too many are more than happy to get behind the latest candidate who mentions Jesus without seeking to be his minister in the office they take. It's time the people repent before God and acknowledge and then act on the famous cry of our forefathers in the War for Independence, "No King But Jesus!"
See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/a-message-christians-conservatives-constitutionalists-need-to-hear-for-the-new-year-video/
Subscribe on Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/sonsoflibertyradiolive
Join us on Telegram: https://t.me/sonsoflibertymedia
https://sonsoflibertyradio.com
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com
Sons of Liberty Store: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/
Support us through a donation: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate
Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/
See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/a-message-christians-conservatives-constitutionalists-need-to-hear-for-the-new-year-video/
Subscribe on Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/sonsoflibertyradiolive
Join us on Telegram: https://t.me/sonsoflibertymedia
https://sonsoflibertyradio.com
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com
Sons of Liberty Store: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/
Support us through a donation: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate
Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.