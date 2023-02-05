Prince & Princess catastrophically INJURED by VAXX poison injections

I found a couple of the princesses getting dosed. The entire family appears to love the injections. Convenient that the king is a majority share holder in a company manufacturing the poisons. Funny how that happens so often. 100% of the time.

Thai king’s daughter remains unconscious weeks after collapsing

Thailand’s Princess Bajrakitiyabha remained unconscious more than three weeks after collapsing due to a heart problem, a palace statement said in an update on the health of the 44-year-old potential heir to the throne. The eldest child of Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn lost consciousness on Dec. 15 due to severe heart arrhythmia resulting from inflammation following a mycoplasma infection, according to a statement issued by the palace late on Saturday. The princess’s “overall condition is that she remains unconscious,” the palace said. “Doctors continue to provide medicine and use equipment to support the functions of the heart, lung and kidney as well as using antibiotics while monitoring her condition closely,” it said.

Princess Bajarakitiyabha fell ill while preparing her dogs for a competition in northeastern Nakhon Ratchasima province, where she was initially treated before being taken by helicopter to Bangkok.

Thai MSM is reporting that she's still alive. She's probably dead.

They're probably just figuring out a nice story.

