Prince & Princess catastrophically INJURED by VAXX poison injections

I found a couple of the princesses getting dosed. The entire family
appears to love the injections. Convenient that the king is a majority
share holder in a company manufacturing the poisons. Funny how that
happens so often. 100% of the time.
###
Thai king’s daughter remains unconscious weeks after collapsing
Thailand’s Princess Bajrakitiyabha remained unconscious more than three weeks after collapsing due to a heart problem, a palace statement said in an update on the health of the 44-year-old potential heir to the throne. The eldest child of Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn lost consciousness on Dec. 15 due to severe heart arrhythmia resulting from inflammation following a mycoplasma infection, according to a statement issued by the palace late on Saturday. The princess’s “overall condition is that she remains unconscious,” the palace said. “Doctors continue to provide medicine and use equipment to support the functions of the heart, lung and kidney as well as using antibiotics while monitoring her condition closely,” it said.
Princess Bajarakitiyabha fell ill while preparing her dogs for a competition in northeastern Nakhon Ratchasima province, where she was initially treated before being taken by helicopter to Bangkok.
https://www.royaloffice.th/2022/12/15/%E0%B9%81%E0%B8%96%E0%B8%A5%E0%B8%87%E0%B8%81%E0%B8%B2%E0%B8%A3%E0%B8%93%E0%B9%8C-15-12-2565/
hindustantimes DOT com/world-news/thailand-bajrakitiyabha-heart-attack-thailand-princess-next-in-line-to-throne-suffers-heart-attack-while-running-101671093581083.html
https://stevekirsch.substack.com/p/vaccinated-thailand-princess-bajrakitiyabha
facebook DOT com/Bajrakitiyabha/
facebook DOT com/ThaiRoyalFamilyNews
Thai MSM is reporting that she's still alive. She's probably dead.
They're probably just figuring out a nice story.
youtu DOT be/B3yA371T_bo
Mirrored - bootcamp
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.