NUCLEAR WAR WILL CANCEL YOUR DEAD AND END YOUR LIFE Russia vs Synagogue Of Satan









TRUTH BOMB DROPPED ON BIDEN CRIME SYNDICATE IN IMPEACHMENT HEARINGS

SEP 28

The US House of Representatives today held its first impeachment inquiry hearing. The House has begun the legal process to determine if there is sufficient evidence to warrant the introduction of articles of impeachment against President Joe Biden. Today’s impeachment hearing follows yesterday’s stunning press conference held by Republican members of the House Ways and Means Committee. The committee released to the public a vast trove of documents that Republicans say incriminate President Biden, his son Hunter, his brother James, and other members of the Biden family in an influence peddling scheme that operated for decades. Today’s TruNews will be devoted to reporting the news about the Biden impeachment hearings because the corporate controlled news media will not tell the American people the truth about Joe Biden. Most likely, you will not see anywhere else all the material we will show you today.

Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart.

Airdate 9/28/23









RETIRED GENERALS AND ADMIRALS WARN MARXIST REVOLUTION IN USA MUST BE DEFEATED

MAY 13 2021

Today on TRUNEWS, host Edward Szall reveals a startling letter written by retired generals, admirals, and other flag officers questioning the Communist connections in the Biden administration. Is it all bark and no bite?

The team also updates the audience with the latest on the election maneuvering taking place in Maricopa County, as evidence of direct elimination of records prior to voting devices being turned over for audit is questioned.

Finally, Rick reveals the truth about Palestine, and the real reason behind the current slaughter taking place in the land where Jesus once walked.

Airdate (05/13/21)




