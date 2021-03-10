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Charlie Ward Admits He Provided Teenagers to Jimmy Savile's 'Top of the Pops' While Johnny Rotten Wanted To Kill the Pedophile
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121 views • March 10, 2021
This is an excerpt of M Truth Seeker's video titled: "30 Reasons Why I Don't Trust Charlie Ward" video which I am sharing on my channel as well. So look out for it. Charlie Ward (in my opinion) is leading a group of people who are putting hyperbole disinformation out in social Media pretending to be Trump QAnon supporters when they are really doing the 'real' Truth Movement a disservice by mocking us with fake conspiracy theories on a regular basis. Meanwhile back in 2015 Punk Rock legend Johnny Rotten told Piers Morgan that he thought Jimmy Savile was a creep and had him on his 'Hit List' back in the day.
#JohnnyRotten
#JimmySavile
#CharlieWard
Related videos:
30 Reasons Why I Don't Trust Charlie Ward (February 10th, 2021).
M TRUTH SEEKER
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zNeFswAFYtM
BBC bans Johnny Rotten in 1978 for outing Jimmy Saville
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v4OzI9GYag0
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#JohnnyRotten
#JimmySavile
#CharlieWard
Related videos:
30 Reasons Why I Don't Trust Charlie Ward (February 10th, 2021).
M TRUTH SEEKER
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zNeFswAFYtM
BBC bans Johnny Rotten in 1978 for outing Jimmy Saville
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v4OzI9GYag0
Global Agenda on Social Media
GlobalAgenda on Gab
https://gab.com/GlobalAgenda
GlobalAgenda on Parler
https://parler.com/profile/GlobalAgenda
Global Agenda on Twitter
https://twitter.com/BD007Marky
GlobalAgenda@BitChute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/globalagendabitchute/
GlobalAgenda @ Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/globalagenda
GlobalAgenda (YouTube)
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClwdQ8YQDo9Sx3O8xwp8UJQ
Global Agenda @Rumble
https://rumble.com/c/c-527027
Global Agenda @lbry.tv
https://lbry.tv/@GlobalAgenda
Global Agenda @Odysee
https://odysee.com/@GlobalAgenda/
Flote.app
https://flote.app/GlobalAgenda
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