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Charlie Ward Admits He Provided Teenagers to Jimmy Savile's 'Top of the Pops' While Johnny Rotten Wanted To Kill the Pedophile
Global Agenda
Global Agenda
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121 views • March 10, 2021
This is an excerpt of M Truth Seeker's video titled: "30 Reasons Why I Don't Trust Charlie Ward" video which I am sharing on my channel as well. So look out for it. Charlie Ward (in my opinion) is leading a group of people who are putting hyperbole disinformation out in social Media pretending to be Trump QAnon supporters when they are really doing the 'real' Truth Movement a disservice by mocking us with fake conspiracy theories on a regular basis. Meanwhile back in 2015 Punk Rock legend Johnny Rotten told Piers Morgan that he thought Jimmy Savile was a creep and had him on his 'Hit List' back in the day.

#JohnnyRotten
#JimmySavile
#CharlieWard

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30 Reasons Why I Don't Trust Charlie Ward (February 10th, 2021).
M TRUTH SEEKER
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zNeFswAFYtM

BBC bans Johnny Rotten in 1978 for outing Jimmy Saville
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v4OzI9GYag0

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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