Allyship - 10 Keys to Overcome Anti White Racism In America
Published 16 hours ago

9. Allyship

To be an ally is to take on this struggle as if it is your own. It means that you do what is uncomfortable. You are committed to taking a risk, sharing any white envy you have to center marginalized white people. You fight to dismantle anti-white injustice.

Coming to terms with and exploring the deeply rooted systems of anti-white racism within the blact community are critical for blacts to become a true ally in the fight to overcome anti-white racism.

“Ordinary people with extraordinary vision can redeem the soul of America by getting in what I call good trouble, necessary trouble.” wrote blact J’Lew

