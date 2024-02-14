Allyship - 10 Keys to Overcome Anti White Racism In America

9. Allyship
To be an ally is to take on this struggle as if it is your own. It means that you do what is uncomfortable. You are committed to taking a risk, sharing any white envy you have to center marginalized white people. You fight to dismantle anti-white injustice.
Coming to terms with and exploring the deeply rooted systems of anti-white racism within the blact community are critical for blacts to become a true ally in the fight to overcome anti-white racism.
“Ordinary people with extraordinary vision can redeem the soul of America by getting in what I call good trouble, necessary trouble.” wrote blact J’Lew
https://realfreenews.substack.com/p/1...
https://open.substack.com/pub/realfre...
#allyship #10keys #antiwhiteracism #awram #antiwhiteracist #whitelivesmatter #wlm #equality #awareness #justice #love #overcome #racism #racist #whitehistorymonth #whiteenvy #america #antiwhiteracisminamerica #white #politics #protest #usa #knowjusticeknowpeace #antiwhiteracism #stopracism #justiceforwhites #systemicantiwhiteracism #whitesocialjustice #blct
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.