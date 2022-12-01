Create New Account
NWO
Biblically speaking, UN mandate's are enacted for one purpose, control. And as Revelation 13:16-18  points out, the best and surest way to control mankind is through the economy. The mark of the beast was not remotely possible until the computer age. Now that most governments around the world are debt slaves to the IMF fulfilled prophecy is only a few steps away. 666 is simply an international cashless banking system controlled by a system central bank. It's no secret that the vaccine push is not about health. It's about registration, and like Rome of old, registration is about taxes. Numbering the masses, digital passport, digital currency, digital everything. No man will buy or sell unless he has a mark/number. (Rev. 13:16-18) Don't think you can rise up and fight what has already happened. Have you ever noticed that voting for a new government only ends in something worse. Survival is not about rising up or stocking up or getting a farm, its about running into the strong tower Jesus. Here is a link to one of our videos called The Keys are our Wilderness, it's about the Keys of the Kingdom (Matthew 16:19)  https://www.brighteon.com/f5b0565b-5f02-4c9c-9768-f6883cc48f04  Things look pretty dark right now, but the Bible tells us there is a very bright future just over the next hill. If you would like to know more about this subject please visit our blog https://mystical-bible.com

