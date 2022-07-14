Lying [Bidan]

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Inflation Excuses; Blame Anyone But Me!
* Joe has been wrong about everything.
* We can see through [Bidan]’s lies, excuses and nonsense.
* American workers lose thousands under his [p]residency, struggle to afford essentials.
* His team downplays record inflation.
* He won’t take responsibility for inflation.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Jesse Watters Primetime | 13 July 2022