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AN EERIE OLD HOUSE, THUNDER STORMS AND FOG: YOU HAVE THE SERIOUS CREEPS!!!!!
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4 views • December 14, 2019
This is a true story that happened to me and my now ex-wife Katherine. I had a really good business going restoring old furnature. So often times where we would pass by an old run down house we would go in to see what could be found. In this particular house chills went down my spine and I could feel the hair on my arms standing up! Hope you will enjoy the story and thanks for taking a moment here at the Dennis Morrison Channel.
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