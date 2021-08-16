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Fauci Runs Cruel Experiments On Dogs Before Killing Them & DHS Warns Of Coming False Flags
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100 views • August 16, 2021
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Sources used in video:
Big win in Afghan for Potatohead - https://twitter.com/RichardGrenell/status/1426021245640839177
These are the "army" taking over the country - https://twitter.com/IntelTweet/status/1426908010593628161
Fauci wastes $400,000 to torture dogs - https://blog.whitecoatwaste.org/2021/07/30/fauci-funding-wasteful-deadly-dog-tests/
DHS issues false flag warning about patriots - https://theconservativetreehouse.com/blog/2021/08/14/dept-of-homeland-security-makes-official-u-s-government-announcement-if-you-question-govt-covid-response-you-are-considered-a-domestic-violent-extremist/
Here is the DHS document - https://www.dhs.gov/ntas/advisory/national-terrorism-advisory-system-bulletin-august-13-2021
CDC making database of unvaxxed kids - https://naturalnews.com/2021-08-13-cdc-creating-secret-national-database-of-households-with-unvaccinated-children.html#
No more flying for you unvaxxed - https://www.zerohedge.com/political/bill-has-been-introduced-congress-would-ban-tens-millions-americans-flying
Here we go, Ebola found in Africa - https://www.rt.com/news/532076-ebola-outbreak-ivory-coast/
Communism is upon us - https://theconservativetreehouse.com/blog/2021/08/12/covid-19-the-color-revolution-the-intelligence-branch-and-over-a-decade-of-test-nudges/
Rules for thee, not for me - https://summit.news/2021/08/10/un-globalists-arriving-in-uk-for-climate-summit-wont-face-covid-restrictions-imposed-on-british-citizens/
UK trying to mentally manipulate you - https://nationalfile.com/uk-secret-behaviour-change/
Nevada trying the same thing on kids - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/08/ready-nevada-schools-will-begin-using-soviet-style-propaganda-posters-scare-students-complying-mask-vax-mandates/
You can't travel state to state, but illegals can - https://www.infowars.com/posts/biden-admin-floating-proof-of-vaccination-for-interstate-travel-as-southern-border-flooded-by-illegals/
National guard hiring recruits to put you in camps - https://nationalfile.com/natl-guard-internment-resettlement-specialist/
10 "Canadians" busted for child trafficking - https://calgary.ctvnews.ca/10-albertans-charged-following-investigation-into-alleged-trafficking-of-15-year-old-girl-1.5546208
Hawaiian Whistleblower - https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/board-certified-occupational-therapist-whistleblower-more-patients-are-dying-from-the-vaccine-than-from-covid/
Class action lawsuit filed in Hawaii - https://www.nationaltimesaustralia.com/health/hawaii-attorney-michael-green-files-class-action-lawsuit-says-vax-has-killed-45000-people/
My girl fighting - https://www.facebook.com/100001428257734/videos/3977048645686038/
Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1426547919260291077
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
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Protect & Secure Your Paper Money With Gold & Silver - https://aimlessnews.com/GoldcoIRA
Teach Your Children To Read Quickly With Reading Head Start - https://aimlessnews.com/ReadingHeadStart
Support Aimless News With A Donation - https://aimlessnews.com/Donate
Join My Mailing List So You Can Find Me - https://aimlessnews.com/JoinMyList
Sources used in video:
Big win in Afghan for Potatohead - https://twitter.com/RichardGrenell/status/1426021245640839177
These are the "army" taking over the country - https://twitter.com/IntelTweet/status/1426908010593628161
Fauci wastes $400,000 to torture dogs - https://blog.whitecoatwaste.org/2021/07/30/fauci-funding-wasteful-deadly-dog-tests/
DHS issues false flag warning about patriots - https://theconservativetreehouse.com/blog/2021/08/14/dept-of-homeland-security-makes-official-u-s-government-announcement-if-you-question-govt-covid-response-you-are-considered-a-domestic-violent-extremist/
Here is the DHS document - https://www.dhs.gov/ntas/advisory/national-terrorism-advisory-system-bulletin-august-13-2021
CDC making database of unvaxxed kids - https://naturalnews.com/2021-08-13-cdc-creating-secret-national-database-of-households-with-unvaccinated-children.html#
No more flying for you unvaxxed - https://www.zerohedge.com/political/bill-has-been-introduced-congress-would-ban-tens-millions-americans-flying
Here we go, Ebola found in Africa - https://www.rt.com/news/532076-ebola-outbreak-ivory-coast/
Communism is upon us - https://theconservativetreehouse.com/blog/2021/08/12/covid-19-the-color-revolution-the-intelligence-branch-and-over-a-decade-of-test-nudges/
Rules for thee, not for me - https://summit.news/2021/08/10/un-globalists-arriving-in-uk-for-climate-summit-wont-face-covid-restrictions-imposed-on-british-citizens/
UK trying to mentally manipulate you - https://nationalfile.com/uk-secret-behaviour-change/
Nevada trying the same thing on kids - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/08/ready-nevada-schools-will-begin-using-soviet-style-propaganda-posters-scare-students-complying-mask-vax-mandates/
You can't travel state to state, but illegals can - https://www.infowars.com/posts/biden-admin-floating-proof-of-vaccination-for-interstate-travel-as-southern-border-flooded-by-illegals/
National guard hiring recruits to put you in camps - https://nationalfile.com/natl-guard-internment-resettlement-specialist/
10 "Canadians" busted for child trafficking - https://calgary.ctvnews.ca/10-albertans-charged-following-investigation-into-alleged-trafficking-of-15-year-old-girl-1.5546208
Hawaiian Whistleblower - https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/board-certified-occupational-therapist-whistleblower-more-patients-are-dying-from-the-vaccine-than-from-covid/
Class action lawsuit filed in Hawaii - https://www.nationaltimesaustralia.com/health/hawaii-attorney-michael-green-files-class-action-lawsuit-says-vax-has-killed-45000-people/
My girl fighting - https://www.facebook.com/100001428257734/videos/3977048645686038/
Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1426547919260291077
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
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