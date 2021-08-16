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Fauci Runs Cruel Experiments On Dogs Before Killing Them & DHS Warns Of Coming False Flags
Aimless News
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100 views • August 16, 2021
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Sources used in video:

Big win in Afghan for Potatohead - https://twitter.com/RichardGrenell/status/1426021245640839177

These are the "army" taking over the country - https://twitter.com/IntelTweet/status/1426908010593628161

Fauci wastes $400,000 to torture dogs - https://blog.whitecoatwaste.org/2021/07/30/fauci-funding-wasteful-deadly-dog-tests/

DHS issues false flag warning about patriots - https://theconservativetreehouse.com/blog/2021/08/14/dept-of-homeland-security-makes-official-u-s-government-announcement-if-you-question-govt-covid-response-you-are-considered-a-domestic-violent-extremist/

Here is the DHS document - https://www.dhs.gov/ntas/advisory/national-terrorism-advisory-system-bulletin-august-13-2021

CDC making database of unvaxxed kids - https://naturalnews.com/2021-08-13-cdc-creating-secret-national-database-of-households-with-unvaccinated-children.html#

No more flying for you unvaxxed - https://www.zerohedge.com/political/bill-has-been-introduced-congress-would-ban-tens-millions-americans-flying

Here we go, Ebola found in Africa - https://www.rt.com/news/532076-ebola-outbreak-ivory-coast/

Communism is upon us - https://theconservativetreehouse.com/blog/2021/08/12/covid-19-the-color-revolution-the-intelligence-branch-and-over-a-decade-of-test-nudges/

Rules for thee, not for me - https://summit.news/2021/08/10/un-globalists-arriving-in-uk-for-climate-summit-wont-face-covid-restrictions-imposed-on-british-citizens/

UK trying to mentally manipulate you - https://nationalfile.com/uk-secret-behaviour-change/

Nevada trying the same thing on kids - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/08/ready-nevada-schools-will-begin-using-soviet-style-propaganda-posters-scare-students-complying-mask-vax-mandates/

You can't travel state to state, but illegals can - https://www.infowars.com/posts/biden-admin-floating-proof-of-vaccination-for-interstate-travel-as-southern-border-flooded-by-illegals/

National guard hiring recruits to put you in camps - https://nationalfile.com/natl-guard-internment-resettlement-specialist/

10 "Canadians" busted for child trafficking - https://calgary.ctvnews.ca/10-albertans-charged-following-investigation-into-alleged-trafficking-of-15-year-old-girl-1.5546208

Hawaiian Whistleblower - https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/board-certified-occupational-therapist-whistleblower-more-patients-are-dying-from-the-vaccine-than-from-covid/

Class action lawsuit filed in Hawaii - https://www.nationaltimesaustralia.com/health/hawaii-attorney-michael-green-files-class-action-lawsuit-says-vax-has-killed-45000-people/

My girl fighting - https://www.facebook.com/100001428257734/videos/3977048645686038/

Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1426547919260291077


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sgt reportproject veritasfalse flagsfaucix22reportthe salty cracker
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