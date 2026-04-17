Noah’s days nephilim old religion New Age witch’s Sophia Gaia Mother Mary fallen angel is Luciferian

*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (April 2026). Satan Lucifer ordered the Shambhala Satanist headquarter fallen angel fake ascended master Djwal Khul to revive the Noah’s days Atlantis “old religion” nephilim reptilian hybrid pedophile cannibal Satanists’ spiritualist occultism paganism necromancy fallen angel spirit guide channeling New Age witchcraft’s teachings of Sophia Gaia Mother Mary Fatimah Kali Artemis Bodhisattva Ishtar Semiramis “queen of heaven” “harlot of Babylon,” in order to demon-possess the 1960s grandmothers with New Age necromancy fallen angel spirit guide channeling pagan spiritualism witchcraft demon-possession and Ayahuasca psychedelic drug demon-possession and “Jesus movement” Sananda Jesus kundalini serpent spirit euphoria bewitching Christian rock music worship demon-possession and yoga demon summoning demon-possession and Draco reptilian chimera fake alien incarnate avatar pedophile cannibal Satanist globalist elite multiple male reptilian sex partners sexual liberation demon-possession and many other demon-possession methods. This allowed the Western feminist nations’ Christian community’s over 50% to 80% (depending on the church denomination) divorce rate “female witchcraft rebellion” “destruction of the women & family & society & Christian nations & human specie” post-1960s single mothers and other married dysfunctional families’ millions of “Bible verses redefining, women’s head coverings rebelling, fallen angel head controlled, men’s pants cross-dressers androgynous transgender God’s-Word-mockers” cowardly traitors fake Christian granddaughters & daughters to create the most wicked “Jezebel demon-possessed” End Times generation since Noah’s days Atlantis, which allowed for the release of all of Noah’s days Atlantis fallen angels from the abyss and infiltration of the churches & governments by the millions of nephilim reptilian hybrid reincarnated dead disembodied demon spirit raphaim New Age witch “star seed children” with their pagan New Age spiritualism “old fallen angel Luciferian religion” that worships Lucifer through their transvestite fallen angel goddess Sophia Gaia Mother Mary and fallen angel fake aliens and fallen angel fake ascended masters and fallen angel fake ancient gods and fallen angel fake light beings. The millions of church member witch assassins infiltrated into the millions of Western feminist nations’ world witchcraft headquarter Christian churches are sneaking in these false doctrines into the millions of “uncovered women’s heads” fake Christian women. Just as in Noah’s days, God’s judgment will come upon the “house of the Lord” first, and this apostate harlot Church. “Shekinah glory of God” is not the transvestite feminine goddess aspect of our Almighty Holy Righteous Loving Creator God YHWH Jesus, because God is a man and men were not made in his image. Men and women were not made in his image to make God into a transvestite Father God and Mother Goddess Sophia Gaia Mother Mary. That is blasphemy. Furthermore, the Holy Creator God YHWH Jesus is not their fake Christians’ New Age pagan witchcraft female pastors’ demiurge demon, whose mother is the mother goddess Sophia Gaia Mother Mary and whose father is Lucifer Satan the devil Wicca witch horned god called “Source almighty God.” What in the hell are these “nudist women’s heads, fallen angel head controlled, men’s pants cross-dressers transvestite” world witchcraft headquarter Christian churches’ fake Christian women thinking? Kick out of God’s house these 1960s grandmothers and post-1960s single mother fake Christian witches, who are best friends with these millions of nephilim reptilian hybrid church member witch assassins.





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