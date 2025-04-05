💥 GREAT TRIBULATION TO BEGIN IN 2025? 💥

In this video I missed a fact and hopefully you read this description. because the beginning count from Passover April 30th 2022 I forgot to mention that the first day of the year in 2022 was April 17th 2022 which was the counterfeit Passover called Easter. so if this count is true everything began with pagan Easter ending with pagan Christmas in 2025.

this video contains a theory that is based upon scripture and goes over quite a few details over whether the great tribulation is right upon us. It might very well be in this year and I will bring up several reasons why. now as they say this is theory but I have theories just like everyone else has a theory. In reality we are all just guessing but let's give it our best guess. and this one makes the most sense if we have the true Hebrew calendar of the Bible. It is the only way to find any sense in biblical prophecy

You can email me for questions or comments at [email protected]

YOU WOULD LIKE TO SUPPORT THIS CHANNEL WE WOULD APPRECIATE IT. I HAVE VENMO OR PAYPAL



VENMO, MY HANDLE IS kenneth-vance-12



OR TO MY PAYPAL IS MY EMAIL ADDRESS



[email protected]