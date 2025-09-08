BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Ukrainian developers have released a computer game where the goal is to destroy the Crimean Bridge : (
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1311 followers
0
23 views • 2 days ago

Ukrainian developers have released a computer game where the goal is to destroy the Crimean Bridge.

The Steam platform not only approved the game but even promoted it as part of its summer festival of “Ukrainian developers.”

The creators openly stated that profits from sales will be donated to the Ukrainian military.

Adding: 

U.S. “War Minister” Pete Hegseth and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Dan Caine have arrived in Puerto Rico.

Their visit comes amid reports of potential U.S. strikes against Venezuela under the pretext of fighting drug cartels. At the same time, F-35 Fighter jets, Arleigh Burke–class destroyers, UAVs, and the amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima are already deployed to and around Puerto Rico and its surrounding waters.

Cynthia... I posted a video of the amphibious craft arriving to shore, maybe the day before yesterday.

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
