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S.Africa: Panic: Coronavirus, Jews, Chinese commies, WW3, Bio-Weapons, People dropping dead like flies?
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57 views • April 03, 2020
Here are some voice messages I sent to friends and supporters in South Africa. I was being told that Covid-19 is a bioweapon that is mutating. Others pointed to Dave Hodges from the Commonsense show saying that the USA is getting ready to go to war, for WW3. Others were showing me news reports from New York saying people are dropping dead like flies ... and so on.
Lots more was said. I touched on the 1918 Spanish flu, and its links back to China, etc. I explain why the Chinese skin and cook dogs and other animals alive.
So this was my message to everyone.
Lots more was said. I touched on the 1918 Spanish flu, and its links back to China, etc. I explain why the Chinese skin and cook dogs and other animals alive.
So this was my message to everyone.
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