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Standing up to the Covid Nazi's
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120 views • April 05, 2021
Some informative video clips about fighting covid misinformation but a great one about a Pastor in Alberta, Canada kicking out the covid Nazi's!
Pastor Artur Pawlowski from Calgary evicts illegal visitors from his church and tells them to come back when they have a warrant!
Pastor Artur Pawlowski from Calgary evicts illegal visitors from his church and tells them to come back when they have a warrant!
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