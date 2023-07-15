Stan Johnson at the Prophecy Club





July 14, 2023





Today Pastor Stan shares with us some of the Prophecies in the Book “God’s Warnings to America”. Over the last 32 years, Pastor Stan has collected the best 101 audible voices from God, Angel visits, visions, dreams and prophetic words he believes line up with Bible prophecy as confirmed in the mouth of two or three witnesses. Make sure you go to www.ProphecyClub.com today to see all the resources we have available.





00:00 - God’s Warnings to America

03:52 - I Saw Submarines Attack America

10:58 - Resources from Prophecy Club

14:16 - Secret Door to Understand Bible Prophecy

16:34 - Tree of Knowledge

20:49 - Will you Survive America’s Fall

21:45 - Three Sets of Seven Years

30:32 - Joseph’s Kitchen

32:40 - Watchmen’s Package





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