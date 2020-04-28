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Dr. Dan Erickson & Dr. Artin Massihi - Kern County, California ER Doctors Discuss Covid19 Virus | Coronavirus Youtube Censorship
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1426 views • April 28, 2020
Well, here we are folks. Medical doctors in the state of California hold a press conference with their own stance on the COVID 19 narrative. This was posted on LOCAL ABC NEWS AFFILIATES YouTube channel and was removed!! Sounds pretty official to me and at the same time pretty scarey. We are IN IT folks.
Full Story: https://hipegalaxy.com/covid19/dr-dan-erickson-and-dr-artin-massihi-california-press-conference-pulled-from-youtube/
"If you aren't worried about censorship in this country, you better be now. its not the government doing it, but something f that controls so much of the dialog, its not the type of censorship I thought we'd ever see in this country. that is truly terrifying".
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#covid19 #coronavirus #youtube #censorship #youtubecensorship #debunkthisfauci #constitution #theingrahamangle
Full Story: https://hipegalaxy.com/covid19/dr-dan-erickson-and-dr-artin-massihi-california-press-conference-pulled-from-youtube/
"If you aren't worried about censorship in this country, you better be now. its not the government doing it, but something f that controls so much of the dialog, its not the type of censorship I thought we'd ever see in this country. that is truly terrifying".
WORD FROM HIPEGALAXY!!! 👇👇👇
Support our us by visiting our website https://hipeGALAXY.com and watching, commenting, liking and subscribing our YouTube channel. Donate to our production costs at https://www.patreon.com/hipegalaxy as many of our videos and efforts will be de-monitzed for usage of copyrighted music and footage.
We are a though-provoking news source covering art, sports, culture, music and more. We encourage critial thinking and discussions! We look forward to hearing from you!
https://www.patreon.com/hipegalaxy (DONATE)
https://facebook.com/hipegalaxy
https://instagram.com/hipegalaxy
https://twitter.com/hipegalaxy
https://hipegalaxy.tumblr.com
https://pinterest.com/hipegalaxy
https://www.linkedin.com/company/hipe...
https://www.alignable.com/miami-beach...
https://soundcloud.com/user-872242277 (soon to be https://soundcloud.com/hipegalaxy )
https://hipegalaxy.bandcamp.com
#covid19 #coronavirus #youtube #censorship #youtubecensorship #debunkthisfauci #constitution #theingrahamangle
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