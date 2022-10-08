Best View of the Moment of Impact of the Explosion on the Crimean Bridge. - 100822

Another view of the moment of impact of the explosion on the Crimean bridge.

A truck appears to have been blown up on the bridge. In the footage, in addition to the truck itself, at least one other car passes by. And, most likely, there are civilian casualties. In this case, this action of the Armed Forces of Ukraine can be officially classified as a terrorist attack.

Damages on the Crimean bridge will be promptly restored, since they are not of a serious nature - Head of the Crimean Parliament Konstantinov

Aksenov over the phone directs the process of eliminating the consequences of the explosion on the Crimean bridge. The Deputy Prime Minister of the Crimean government has already left for Kerch, and the minister of transport of the peninsula is working on the organization of ferry crossings on the spot.

Oleg Kryuchkov, adviser to the head of Crimea, told Zvezda about this.

The roadbed on the Crimean bridge was damaged by Ukrainian vandals - head of the Crimean Parliament Konstantinov

Putin instructed to create a government commission in connection with the emergency on the Crimean bridge - Peskov

❗️Putin received reports from Mishustin, Khusnullin, the heads of the Ministry of Emergency Situations and the Ministry of Transport, heads of law enforcement agencies in connection with the emergency on the Crimean bridge, Peskov said.

He added that the heads of the Ministry of Emergency Situations and the Ministry of Transport of the Russian Federation went to the scene of the incident.

If, after today's terrorist attack on the Crimean bridge organized by Ukrainian terrorists, no measures and decisive responses are taken, then this will be taken as weakness of the President himself. The Crimean bridge is a symbol of the Putin era. The attempt on the Crimean bridge is an attempt on Putin himself. In response to this terrorist attack, not a single bridge should remain in Ukraine.







