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Kabalos Griūtis E1 - The fall of the Cabal BY JANET OSSEBAARD
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9985 views • October 10, 2020
PASAULIO KOKĮ MES PAŽĮSTAME PABAIGA ... The fall of the Cabal (1)
1 dalis: DALYKAI, KURIE VERČIA JUS SAKYTI HMMMMMM ...
Pradedant tiesos, kairės ir dešinės paieškas politikoje, „Wikileaks“, Donaldo J. Trumpo inauguracijos ir Q fenomeno gimimu…
1 dalis iš 10
Apdovanojimą pelniusi tyrinėtojos ir autorės Janet Ossebaard Ossebaard dokumentika.
www.fallcabal.com / www.valcabal.nl
Music by Serge Narcisoff, Gothic Storm, Scott Buckley
Jei norite paremti autorių darbą, galite aukoti per jų svetainę: https://www.valcabal.nl/
Vertimas ir įgarsinimas: Visatos Kelionė
1 dalis: DALYKAI, KURIE VERČIA JUS SAKYTI HMMMMMM ...
Pradedant tiesos, kairės ir dešinės paieškas politikoje, „Wikileaks“, Donaldo J. Trumpo inauguracijos ir Q fenomeno gimimu…
1 dalis iš 10
Apdovanojimą pelniusi tyrinėtojos ir autorės Janet Ossebaard Ossebaard dokumentika.
www.fallcabal.com / www.valcabal.nl
Music by Serge Narcisoff, Gothic Storm, Scott Buckley
Jei norite paremti autorių darbą, galite aukoti per jų svetainę: https://www.valcabal.nl/
Vertimas ir įgarsinimas: Visatos Kelionė
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