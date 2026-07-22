Summer Garden Bounty: Big Eggplant Harvest, Braised Ginger Eggplant & Spare Ribs

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Good day from Kamakura, Japan, on this Wednesday, July 22nd! This week I’ve up-planted new starts: a volunteer cucumber plant and some melons. I’ve got another good harvest of eggplant, and my neighbor gave me another “Good Luck” plant. And in today’s Garden-to-Table segment: braised eggplant with ginger, to go with spare ribs. Japan’s muggy summer is in full-swing but the garden is liking it so far!
A garden is a grand teacher. It teaches patience and careful watchfulness; it teaches industry and thrift; above all it teaches entire trust." Gertrude Jekyll
TKG Chapters:
00:00Welcome to TKG!
00:41Up-potting Cucumber & Melon Plants
06:03Early Morning Garden Check
07:41Harvesting Bumper Eggplant Crop
09:02Giving & Receiving
09:28Tending New Cucumber Plants
10:20The Morning Watering
11:37Harvesting Mini Tomatoes
13:19Repairing My Garden Hose
14:52Today’s Harvest + Soaked Garbanzo Beans
15:10Introducing the New “Good Luck” Plant
15:49Garden-to-Table: Braised Eggplant w/Ginger
17:27I’ve Got Winged Beans!
18:04Blushing Mexican Cambuci Peppers
18:25Goya Bitter Melon Progress
18:59Garden Clean-up
19:45Green Beans: Round Two!
22:11Mini Tomato Harvest
23:25Grow Room Plants Update
24:24The Beauty of Kamakura
24:42Mt. Fuji