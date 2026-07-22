Summer Garden Bounty: Big Eggplant Harvest, Braised Ginger Eggplant & Spare Ribs

Good day from Kamakura, Japan, on this Wednesday, July 22nd! This week I’ve up-planted new starts: a volunteer cucumber plant and some melons. I’ve got another good harvest of eggplant, and my neighbor gave me another “Good Luck” plant. And in today’s Garden-to-Table segment: braised eggplant with ginger, to go with spare ribs. Japan’s muggy summer is in full-swing but the garden is liking it so far!





A garden is a grand teacher. It teaches patience and careful watchfulness; it teaches industry and thrift; above all it teaches entire trust." Gertrude Jekyll