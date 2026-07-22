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Summer Garden Bounty: Big Eggplant Harvest, Braised Ginger Eggplant & Spare Ribs
The Kamakura Gardener
The Kamakura Gardener
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Good day from Kamakura, Japan, on this Wednesday, July 22nd! This week I’ve up-planted new starts: a volunteer cucumber plant and some melons. I’ve got another good harvest of eggplant, and my neighbor gave me another “Good Luck” plant. And in today’s Garden-to-Table segment: braised eggplant with ginger, to go with spare ribs. Japan’s muggy summer is in full-swing but the garden is liking it so far!


A garden is a grand teacher. It teaches patience and careful watchfulness; it teaches industry and thrift; above all it teaches entire trust." Gertrude Jekyll  

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Chapters

TKG Chapters:

00:00Welcome to TKG!

00:41Up-potting Cucumber & Melon Plants

06:03Early Morning Garden Check

07:41Harvesting Bumper Eggplant Crop

09:02Giving & Receiving

09:28Tending New Cucumber Plants

10:20The Morning Watering

11:37Harvesting Mini Tomatoes

13:19Repairing My Garden Hose

14:52Today’s Harvest + Soaked Garbanzo Beans

15:10Introducing the New “Good Luck” Plant

15:49Garden-to-Table: Braised Eggplant w/Ginger

17:27I’ve Got Winged Beans!

18:04Blushing Mexican Cambuci Peppers

18:25Goya Bitter Melon Progress

18:59Garden Clean-up

19:45Green Beans: Round Two!

22:11Mini Tomato Harvest

23:25Grow Room Plants Update

24:24The Beauty of Kamakura

24:42Mt. Fuji

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