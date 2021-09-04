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4.9.21: The ATTACKS continue, but WE, the PEOPLE are FIGHTING BACK with TRUTH! PRAY!
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130 views • April 09, 2021
*Our AWK Website: https://www.andweknow.com/
*Uncensored VIDS: https://andweknow.tv
Music
4.7.21 Scott's POWERFUL Interview with Bishop Larry Gaiters: Global Declaration of War: PARABELLUM
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TAscWum-sBY
MILITARY OCCUPATION 11.3 - YOU'LL LOVE 11.11 - NEW GOVERNMENT! ACT OF 1871 REVERSED! 3-9-21
https://rumble.com/vehu5b-military-occupation-11.3-youll-love-11.11-new-government-act-of-1871-revers.html
Pres Trump on GAB
https://gab.com/realdonaldtrump
VIP Room Special: "Unscripted: A Conversation with Gen. Michael T. Flynn"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8BqcKePh4gk
When big tech shuts down a governor, 50,000 scientists, and professors from Harvard, Stanford, and Oxford – no more needs to be said. It doesn't even require an explanation. Just send the screenshot.
https://gab.com/CoreysDigs/posts/106028552344031143
Tucker clashes with Arkansas governor over youth gender reassignment bill
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=01Hry1rJn7w
Satanic Prayer on Hating White People Included in New “Prayer Book” Being Sold at Target (Video)
https://bit.ly/2RmQ7kn
Donations can be sent via the following:
*DONATIONS SITE:
https://bit.ly/2Lgdrh5
*Mail your gift to: And We Know, 30520 Rancho California Rd, #126, Temecula, CA 92591
*AWK Shirts and gifts: https://www.righttoprint.com/
Audio Bible
https://www.biblegateway.com/audio/mclean/kjv/1John.3.16
Connect with us in the following ways:
*Twitter: https://twitter.com/andweknow
*Telegram: https://t.me/andweknowLT
*Clouthub: https://app.clouthub.com/private/3313...
*Gab: https://gab.com/andweknow
Backup VIDEO Channels:
*Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-295791
*Bitchute: https://bit.ly/3cyLQTz
*DropSpace: https://drop.space/@Andweknow
*GAB TV: https://tv.gab.com/channel/andweknow
★ Patriot Bring The Pain Pin is designed to show them that the Patriots will Bring the Pain! ★ Proudly Made in the USA https://www.andweknow.com/servicesmagazine
★ Thin Blue Line ★ Bring The Pain Pin shows your Support for our Law Enforcement Officers ★ Proudly Made in the USA https://www.andweknow.com/servicesmagazine
★ 14k Gold Plated American Eagle Pin will show your support for America. Proudly wear your American Eagle Pin on your hat or collar or anything you want. https://www.andweknow.com/servicesmagazine
★ 14k Gold Plated GOP Elephant pin will show your support for the Republican party. Order several for your Republican friends. https://www.andweknow.com/servicesmagazine
*Uncensored VIDS: https://andweknow.tv
Music
4.7.21 Scott's POWERFUL Interview with Bishop Larry Gaiters: Global Declaration of War: PARABELLUM
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TAscWum-sBY
MILITARY OCCUPATION 11.3 - YOU'LL LOVE 11.11 - NEW GOVERNMENT! ACT OF 1871 REVERSED! 3-9-21
https://rumble.com/vehu5b-military-occupation-11.3-youll-love-11.11-new-government-act-of-1871-revers.html
Pres Trump on GAB
https://gab.com/realdonaldtrump
VIP Room Special: "Unscripted: A Conversation with Gen. Michael T. Flynn"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8BqcKePh4gk
When big tech shuts down a governor, 50,000 scientists, and professors from Harvard, Stanford, and Oxford – no more needs to be said. It doesn't even require an explanation. Just send the screenshot.
https://gab.com/CoreysDigs/posts/106028552344031143
Tucker clashes with Arkansas governor over youth gender reassignment bill
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=01Hry1rJn7w
Satanic Prayer on Hating White People Included in New “Prayer Book” Being Sold at Target (Video)
https://bit.ly/2RmQ7kn
Donations can be sent via the following:
*DONATIONS SITE:
https://bit.ly/2Lgdrh5
*Mail your gift to: And We Know, 30520 Rancho California Rd, #126, Temecula, CA 92591
*AWK Shirts and gifts: https://www.righttoprint.com/
Audio Bible
https://www.biblegateway.com/audio/mclean/kjv/1John.3.16
Connect with us in the following ways:
*Twitter: https://twitter.com/andweknow
*Telegram: https://t.me/andweknowLT
*Clouthub: https://app.clouthub.com/private/3313...
*Gab: https://gab.com/andweknow
Backup VIDEO Channels:
*Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-295791
*Bitchute: https://bit.ly/3cyLQTz
*DropSpace: https://drop.space/@Andweknow
*GAB TV: https://tv.gab.com/channel/andweknow
★ Patriot Bring The Pain Pin is designed to show them that the Patriots will Bring the Pain! ★ Proudly Made in the USA https://www.andweknow.com/servicesmagazine
★ Thin Blue Line ★ Bring The Pain Pin shows your Support for our Law Enforcement Officers ★ Proudly Made in the USA https://www.andweknow.com/servicesmagazine
★ 14k Gold Plated American Eagle Pin will show your support for America. Proudly wear your American Eagle Pin on your hat or collar or anything you want. https://www.andweknow.com/servicesmagazine
★ 14k Gold Plated GOP Elephant pin will show your support for the Republican party. Order several for your Republican friends. https://www.andweknow.com/servicesmagazine
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